High school athletes prep for upcoming seasons

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The countdown to kickoff is on. High school football season is fast approaching.

While official practices have yet to get underway, it's not stopping these high school athletes from improving their game over the summer.

Thursday at Hunnicutt Stadium, athletes from four local high schools, PikeView, Mount View, Princeton and Tazewell, played seven on seven. Official practice can begin for Virginia schools on July 29th... for West Virginia schools on August 2nd.

It's not just football season athletes are preparing for.

Thursday, kids from Tazewell, Richlands and Graham middle and high schools finished up summer league play, in the State Line Volleyball League.

The kids practiced and played matches the entire month of July. The league's organizer said she hopes to include West Virginia schools next summer.