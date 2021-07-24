Japanese star Seto misses in 400 IM as Olympic swim starts

TOKYO (AP) — Daiya Seto of Japan surprisingly failed to qualify for the 400-meter individual medley final on the opening night of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. Seto, the bronze medalist five years ago in Rio and a three-time world champion in the event, finished ninth. Only the top eight made the final on Sunday morning. Without fans in the 15,000 Tokyo Aquatics Centre, masked teams had ample room to spread out in socially distanced seats above the deck. Waiting for the session to begin, the Americans chanted “Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden” and clapped. The U.S. first lady, sitting across the pool, stood and waved back.