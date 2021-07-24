“Mainstreet Moments” returns to town of Tazewell

TAZEWELL, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County "Main Street Moments" festival has returned this year after being canceled due to COVID-19.

The festival kicked off on Friday with an 80's party and continued on Saturday with a street festival including activities for kids, live music, and vendors.

This year's festival drew more significant participation of both vendors and participants than previous years.

Zach Hash, the Chairperson of the Mainstreet Moments festival, said he believes this increase is due to people wanting to get back out, see each other, and participate in the events.

"Tazewell needs people, and this has shown me that and this has shown me that we're all ready to get back to normal and start living this new normal that we're in now," said Hash.

The festival has taken place for over thirty years in downtown Tazewell.