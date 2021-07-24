Matt Harvey impressive again, Orioles beat Nationals 5-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings in another outstanding performance and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the fading Washington Nationals 5-3. Harvey allowed only one baserunner — Trea Turner hit a double in the fourth inning. The right-hander struck out four. He went 12 straight starts without a win, but now he’s thrown six scoreless innings in each of his past two. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer, and the Orioles added three more runs in the sixth. Washington, which scratched ace Max Scherzer before the game because of triceps discomfort, has lost 14 of its last 19.