Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials in the Philippines say thousands of residents have fled flooded communities and swollen rivers in the capital of Manila and outlying provinces. Days of torrential monsoon rains have hit the country, intensified by Typhoon In-fa. At least one villager died after her taxi was hit by a falling tree. Officials struggled to open more evacuation camps Saturday to allow social distancing among the displaced and prevent emergency shelters from turning into epicenters of COVID-19 infections. In Marikina city in the capital region, nearly 15,000 residents were moved to safety.