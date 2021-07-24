NFC East champ Washington enters FitzMagic training camp

Washington goes into training camp with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the leading candidate to start at quarterback and some outsized expectations after winning the NFC East. Washington is coming off a 7-9 season and a first-round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Coach Ron Rivera’s team is expected to again contend for the division title despite major changes to the roster. Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young is becoming the anchor of a defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2020. Washington added first-round pick Jamin Davis to the linebacker corps.