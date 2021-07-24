Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

Physicist Steven Weinberg, the 1979 winner of the Nobel prize in physics with two other scientists for their work unlocking mysteries of tiny particles, has died at 88. Spokesperson Christine Sinatra at the University of Texas at Austin says Weinberg died Friday at a hospital there. He had taught at the Texas university since 1982. Weinberg was awarded the Nobel prize with scientists Abdus Salam and Sheldon Lee Glashow for their individual contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles. The University of Texas president said that work furthered man’s understanding of the universe.