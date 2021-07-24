Quiet today; rain chances increase to start the week

Today we saw a mix of clouds and sun for most with some haze but not nearly as hazy as it was last Wednesday. A few areas along the eastern slopes saw a brief pop-up shower. Temperatures topped off in the 80s and 90s. Any spotty showers that developed today are expected to move east out of our area into the evening and overnight hours making for dry and mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Low temperatures are expected in the 60s for most.

Tomorrow is when we will start feeling the impacts from our next cold front moving through. Really warm and muggy conditions are expected ahead of the front with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s once again tomorrow. While the morning hours should stay dry, a few of us could see a hit-or-miss shower or thunderstorm develop into the afternoon hours. Those rain chances pick up into the evening and overnight hours as that front inches closer to our region. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

The greatest threat for rain comes on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday morning through the evening hours. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain resulting in some localized flooding once again. Temperatures should be a bit cooler in the 80s for most thanks to the rain and thunderstorms but we will be very humid.

We look to stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week but temperatures and the humidity will be on the rise with temperatures topping off in the 80s and 90s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.