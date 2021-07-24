Ride for WV returns for the third year

PRINCETON, W. VA. (WVVA) - The third annual "Ride for WV" took place on Saturday to raise money for two local organizations.

The ride is in memory of two Mercer County residents, Toney Webster and Lindsey Varney.

Webster and Varney lost their lives three years ago, and their families established foundations in their honor.

The Toney Webster Foundation supports medical costs for families with terminally ill children, while the Lindsey Varney Foundation provides scholarships to one male and female athlete from Mercer County.

All the money raised from this event goes to support these two foundations.

The festivities consisted of a car show, motorcycle ride, a food truck, and activities for the kids.

Derrick Blevins, the Public Relations Director for the Lindsey Varney Foundation, said the ride had a significant turnout showing the community's support.

"When we need to come together both communities come together as one, that's the big thing. I'm actually ecstatic about the turn out today, I was really happy about that I mean it turned out a little better than we expected uh and we just want to grow it," said Blevins.

This year is the third year they have hosted this event.

Blevins said they hope to continue to host events for years to come.