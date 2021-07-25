Skip to Content

Advocates question DOC claim about restrictive housing

6:10 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After Virginia prison officials recently announced the state has ended what it calls “restrictive housing,” some inmate advocates are disputing the claim. The Department of Corrections issued a news release last week saying it had “completed the removal of restrictive housing” in Virginia’s prisons by offering at least four hours of out-of-cell time for those inmates. But the ACLU of Virginia and Interfaith Action for Human Rights told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the claim was not true. Both groups said they have gotten complaints about conditions that don’t meet the standards the state described. 

Associated Press

