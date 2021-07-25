Child dies in apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a child has died in a weekend apartment fire in Portsmouth. Local news outlets report firefighters were called to an apartment building in the city just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire consuming the first floor of the apartment and escalating to the second floor. They were also told a child was trapped on the second floor. Officials said firefighters entered the second floor to initiate a search but had to retreat as the fire grew. The victim was found later. TV station WTKR reported the child was 4 years old.