Ex-president formally charged in El Salvador corruption case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have formally charged former President Salvador Sánchez Cerén with illicit enrichment and money laundering. The charges are related to crimes allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén served as vice president in the administration of President Mauricio Funes from 2009 to 2014. Nine other former top officials in the Funes’ administration were also formally charged Sunday in the alleged illegal scheme to pay exorbitant bonuses. The case has become known as the “Public Looting” scandal. Sánchez Cerén allegedly received $530,000 from the scheme. He went on to serve as president from 2014 to 2019. He left the country in December and has not returned.