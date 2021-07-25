In French Polynesia, Macron tackles virus, China’s ambitions

PAPEETE, French Polynesia (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia to showcase France’s commitment to the Pacific region. Polynesians want him to address the impact of climate change on the island territory and lingering anger over French nuclear testing on its atolls. Experts say France’s leadership also wants to flex its muscle in the region amid growing Chinese demand for Pacific resources. The trip starting Saturday in Tahiti is aimed at reinforcing the link between Paris and its far-flung former colonies. Macron’s visit will also include discussion of Tahiti’s role as host of the Olympic surfing competition for the 2024 Paris Games.