Britain’s Adam Peaty repeats as breaststroke Olympic champ

TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Adam Peaty repeated as Olympic champion in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peaty was the world-record holder and the first man to break both 58 and 57 seconds in his signature event. He posted the fifth-fastest time in history — 57.37 seconds — to blow away the field. Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands claimed the silver, while the bronze went to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi. In the first final of the morning, Maggie MacNeil captured Canada’s first gold medal at the pool with a victory in the women’s 100 butterfly.