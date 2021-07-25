Skip to Content

Orioles complete three-game sweep of Nationals with 5-4 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna scored on a grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory. Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who managed their first sweep of Washington at Camden Yards since June 2010. Baltimore scored two runs in the ninth. Washington’s Brad Hand blew his fourth save opportunity in 24 chances. 

