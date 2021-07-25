Spotlight on Hurricanes, Avalanche with free agency looming

The end of the NHL draft only ushers in more questions about what’s coming next this offseason. The spotlight is on Carolina’s talks with defenseman Dougie Hamilton, Washington finalizing a deal with captain Alex Ovechkin, Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman’s next move and Colorado’s negotiations with pending free agents Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer. Toronto is also trying to get some compensation from Edmonton for forward Zach Hyman after he and the Oilers agreed on the fundamentals of a new contract. Many of these situations need to be resolved one way or the other before free agency opens Wednesday.