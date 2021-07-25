Storms tonight and tomorrow; steamy conditions ahead for the middle of the week

We saw a mix of sun and clouds out there today with some areas receiving a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures were pretty warm out there with most of us topping off in the 80s and 90s. Tonight, scattered showers and storms should stick around, especially during the evening hours. Some of those storms could be strong with gutsy winds as well as very heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Lows are expected in the 60s for most tonight.

Scattered showers and storms continue into the day tomorrow, especially during the late morning hours and into the afternoon hours of the day. While it doesn't look like we will have to worry about severe thunderstorms tomorrow, there is still a chance that some thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding once again. Temperatures should remain cooler thanks to the rain and storms with most of us in the 70s and 80s.

Starting Tuesday, we dry out but it will get hot! Temperatures are expected in the mid 80s and 90s for most Tuesday through Thursday. We can't rule out a stray shower on Tuesday but other than that we will stay dry for the middle of the week and should see plenty of sunshine, especially on Wednesday.

The rain chances do return on Friday though as another cold front should swing through our area. As a result, we should cool back down into the 70s and 80s for most over the weekend. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.