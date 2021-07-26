75-year-old hit with Taser says officer put knee on his neck

DENVER (AP) — A 75-year-old man who suffered a cascade of health problems after a Colorado police officer used a Taser on him without warning has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the officer of also putting a knee on his neck. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Nicholas Hanning’s actions caused an injury to Michael Clark’s carotid artery that required surgery and increased his risk of death. Hanning has been charged with third-degree assault and fired. His lawyer didn’t return messages seeking comment. Colorado lawmakers passed a police reform law during protests over George Floyd’s killing last year that banned officers from using chokeholds. The police chief declined to comment on pending litigation.