A Mexican state suffers bloody fallout of cartel rivalry

VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — One month after at least 20 people were killed in a Zacatecas community there have been no arrests. The military has sent reinforcements, but killings continue across the Mexican state: a doctor here, a police officer there, a family hacked to pieces, eight killed at a party. In a country that has suffered more than a decade of violence at the hands of powerful drug cartels, the situation in Zacatecas shows that neither the head-on drug war launched in 2006, nor the softer “hugs not bullets” approach of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have managed to break Mexico’s cycle of violence.

