Active virus cases on rise in West Virginia’s largest county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia’s largest county have doubled in the past week after reaching a 12-month low. Health officials says the number of cases in Kanawha County grew by 38 to 124 on Monday. That’s up from 58 active cases on July 19. Active virus cases peaked at Kanawha County at nearly 2,100 in early January before dropping steadily. The number dipped to 57 on July 13, the fewest active cases since June 2020. The county has said the recent trends among positive cases have occurred in people who are unvaccinated. The county reported its first case of the delta variant on July 8.