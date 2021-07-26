Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. That’s according to American Airlines, which is asking pilots to take steps to save fuel. American is reporting low fuel levels at “several” small to midsize airports, mostly because of a shortage of fuel tankers and drivers. Other airlines are seeing the effects too. Delta Air Lines says it sees a shortage is Reno, Nevada. Southwest says the fuel situation isn’t affecting flights, but it’s adding more fuel on some planes to limit the amount needed at airports with shortages.