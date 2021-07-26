Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street Friday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced Monday after a 4-day weekend. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Sydney. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on Monday. But the market rebounded as big companies reported better profits than expected and as investors once again saw any dip in stocks as merely a chance to buy low.