Bitcoin jumps on speculation that Amazon considering crypto

7:43 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin’s price surged again Monday after speculation that Amazon may be entering the cryptocurrency sector after it posted a job seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.” Bitcoin jumped more than 12% in the past 24 hours, nearly reaching $40,000 per coin before settling closer to $37,000. The five-week high reached Monday comes after a long slide from an April high of nearly $65,000. There is also speculation that the price surge may have also been partially due to traders buying up bitcoin to fill positions they were short on.

Associated Press

