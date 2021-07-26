Bluefield City Parks Ridge Runner due for repairs, pending parts

BLUEFIELD W.Va. (WVVA)- The Ridge Runner could be back up in running in Bluefield City Park as officials wait on parts for repairs.

Earlier this year, The Ridge Runner was having trouble keeping its rear wheels on the track. Although this didn't cause a full derailment of the train, it did cause Bluefield Public works officials to troubleshoot the problem.

In doing so, the Bluefield Public Works called upon Randy Woody. Woody, worked on the train when it was moved to Bluefield City Park in 1984.

The train will need a new set of rear wheels as well as brake lines, and while the repairs seem minor in scope. Deputy Director of Bluefield Public works says that they're just waiting on the new parts.

"The repairs themselves will only take about a day. The train itself is pretty well-designed it's easy to make the repairs. The longest part is going to be waiting on the parts to come in. And they could be, worst case scenario could be as long as 6 to 8 weeks."

This timeline could see the Ridge Runner back in operation by early October. The reason for the delay in parts is due to the age of the Ridge Runner and the limited supply of parts. Strahm says, "They are mostly set parts, but the problem is that they are not a common piece of equipment. So, there's very few places we could order from, and when you do, they don't have a large stock on hand. So, we have to wait for them to get the pars in as well."

This timeline could see the Ridge Runner back in operation by early October.