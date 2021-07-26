Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified. Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble. He said that ends a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya’s family. On Friday, rescuers concluded a monthlong effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies. The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.