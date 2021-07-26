Bystanders stop suspect attempting to rob woman at Beckley Kroger

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A couple of good samaritans stopped a robbery in progress at the Kroger's in Beckley on Sunday.

According to Beckley Police, it happened at the store's location at Beckley Crossing. Michael England was arrested by police after people in the parking lot saw him attempting to rob and hijack the car of a woman in the lot.



Bystander Cristina Lee captured the incident on camera. She said she got other cars to lay on the horn while another man tackled England to the ground and restrained him until police arrived.



"I was nervous, but when adrenaline kicks in, you're thinking about the victim. You don't want anybody to get hurt and you just act," said Lee.



England was charged with Robbery and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).