Fatal head-on crash after EMS worker wakes slumped driver

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say two adults, a child and a fetus died in a head-on crash that occurred shortly after an ambulance crew knocked on a stopped pickup truck’s window to wake a driver slumped over the wheel. Clayton County police say 37-year-old Michael Jerome Morris appeared confused and sped away about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Morris then hit an SUV about a mile away on Georgia Highway 138 near Riverdale. The department on Monday identified those killed as Morris, 34-year-old Brandy Sheree Gilkey, her unborn child and her 8-year-old son Christian McDonald. The SUV’s driver, 33-year-old Lashad Robert Lewis, remained in critical condition Monday.