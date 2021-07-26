Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards

TOKYO (AP) — The German women’s gymnastics team took the floor for their first competition at the Tokyo Olympics wearing unitards with leggings that stretched down to the ankle.

That defied the custom of high-cut bikini bottoms in the sport.

The gymnasts have said the wardrobe choice is intended to push “against sexualization” in women’s gymnastics.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Summer Games since former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar was sent to prison for 176 years for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts.

Male gymnasts wear comparatively body-covering clothes with loose shorts for their floor exercise and vault and long pants on bar and pommel horse routines.