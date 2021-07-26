Karadima, priest defrocked for sexual abuses, dies in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Fernando Karadima, a Chilean priest who was at the center of a sexual abuse scandal that shook the Catholic Church in Chile and who was eventually defrocked by the pope, has died. He was 90. Karadima died on Sunday of bronchopneumonia and kidney failure in the nursing home where he was living, according to his death certificate. After being defrocked in 2018, Karadima was sanctioned to a lifetime of penance and prayer for having sexually abused minors in a parish in Chile’s capital. The Chile abuse scandal first erupted in 2009, when victims publicly accused Karadima of molesting them for years.