NBC mum on Chinese complaints about map during ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC is not responding to complaints from China over how the network depicted the country’s map when its athletes marched in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. The Chinese consulate in New York and several social media accounts complained because the map showed by NBC did not depict disputed territories like the island of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province. The issue is worth watching since NBC Universal is contracted to broadcast and stream next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The consulate general says NBC “harmed the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people.”