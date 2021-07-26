New highway marker commemorates Siltix Mine explosion

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia highway marker commemorates the Siltix Mine explosion that killed seven people. The Herald-Dispatch reports the marker was unveiled last week in Mount Hope on the 55th anniversary of the blast. The marker says the explosion was caused by the ignition of built-up methane gas and notes that 39 miners were able to escape unharmed. The marker is sponsored by several organizations and joins more than 1,000 highway signs that note significant locations across the state of West Virginia.