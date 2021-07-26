One of Mexico’s few Black politicians dies of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico’s few Black politicians has died after contracting COVID-19 in April. René Juárez once served as governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero, home to much of Mexico’s relatively small Black population. He was only the second governor in Mexico of African descent. Juárez also served as party leader of the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, known as the PRI. The head of the PRI in the lower house of Congress, Dulce Maria Sauri, confirmed Juárez’s death Monday, and said it was the result of COVID-19.