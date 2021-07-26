R. Kelly lawyers: We’ll fight bid to add claims to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyers say they’ll fight prosecutors’ bid to tell jurors about allegations beyond the actual charges at his upcoming federal sex trafficking trial. Kelly lawyer Nicole Blank Becker said Monday that the government’s move is a veiled effort to shape public perception, ignoring that Kelly is presumed innocent, Jury selection is due to start Aug. 9 in a New York federal court for the Grammy Award-winning R&B star. He’s charged with leading what prosecutors call a criminal enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Kelly denies ever abusing anyone.