Rain brings crucial help against wildfire in Northeast Spain

SANT MARTI DE TOUS, Spain (AP) — A soft rain is bringing respite to firefighters and Spain’s army working to quench the flames in a major forest fire that has burned over 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) in the northeastern Catalonia region. The affected area is near Santa Coloma de Queralt, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Barcelona. Authorities said that emergency workers were hoping to bring the flames under control by the end of Monday. Forest fires are a recurring threat in Spain, like in much of southern Europe, every summer. At least half a dozen wildfires were fought over the weekend.