Rain chances go down, but temperatures go up in the coming days

A front continuing to work its way through the area will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms around through this evening. Though severe weather is looking unlikely, occasional torrential downpours could cause localized flooding issues through sundown, so stay weather aware!

As the front sags to our south and we lost the daytime heat, rain chances will dip overnight-early Tuesday. Rain should wrap up before midnight tonight, and we otherwise look mild and muggy with patchy fog and lows in the 60s.

High pressure will take control of our weather pattern into Tuesday. Besides the slim chance of a stray shower/storm due to the daytime heat, we overall look less humid with more sun tomorrow. Highs will still be warm, topping off in the mid 80s to low 90s, but a nice northwesterly breeze should provide occasional relief throughout the day. Tuesday night will feature mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

We look hot, but mainly dry through midweek, with highs in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Use that sunscreen and stay cool & hydrated! Another frontal system could bring a renewed chance of rain into late week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5, 6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast

