Raleigh County woman accused of facilitating sexual assault of teen pleads guilty

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County woman entered a guilty plea on Monday after attempting to get a 14-year-old girl to lose her virginity to an older man in 2019.



Rebecca Mills pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Felony in front of Judge Robert Burnside on Monday.



The complaint said Mills and a 14-year-old girl were staying at the home of Barry Wiley, 35, in May of 2019, when police said Mills asked the girl if she would be willing to lose her virginity to Wiley. After the girl refused, the girl told police she was awakened later that night to Wiley sexually assaulting her.



As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Mills' Sexual Abuse charge was dropped.



Mills faces a potential sentence of 1-5 years in prison on the charge.