Russian authorities block dozens of Navalny-linked websites

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have restricted access to the website of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny’s team also said Monday that authorities blocked dozens of sites run by his close allies as well. The move] come as pressure mounts on dissenting voices in Russia in the run-up to September’s parliamentary election. The vote is widely seen as part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule. The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor says access to more than 40 websites linked to Navalny has been restricted at the behest of the Prosecutor General’s office. Navalny was arrested in January upon returning from Germany after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.