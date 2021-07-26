Showers and storms build in today; hot temperatures are in store for this work week

Cold front crosses through today building back in our chance for rain and storms.

Stray showers are possible this morning, but most of the precipitation will move in this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and low 70s and our dew points are matching that. Dew points will remain on the higher end today meaning its going to be humid. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for most this afternoon.

Some storms may produce locally heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has our viewing area under a Marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

We will start to see drier conditions overnight and into our Tuesday. Tuesday brings the opportunity for a stray shower but most of us will stay dry as high pressure works back in.

We remain humid tomorrow and temperatures are much warmer in the upper 80s and 90s. We keep up with the warmer temperatures into Wednesday and Thursday and rain chances remain slim. By Friday another cold front pushes in bringing some more rain and also cooling us down some.

Get your full forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM. Noon show is cancelled due to the Olympics. Next show will air at 5PM with Chief Meteorologist Katherine Thompson.