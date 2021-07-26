Suspect in Beckley shooting arrested in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVVA) -- The suspect in a shooting in Beckley was taken into custody in North Carolina.

Albert Shacore Jones was arrested by members of the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman on July 18 on Westline Drive in Beckley.

Officials say that Jones is being held in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg area jail, pending an extradition hearing.

