Tigers again: Clemson is favorite for 7th straight ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson is the preseason favorite to win a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Tigers were picked on 125 of 147 votes from media members attending the ACC Kickoff preseason media days last week. They were named on all but one ballot to win the Atlantic Division. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers last year became the first team in any power conference to win six straight league football championship games. North Carolina was chosen to win the Coastal Division and earned 16 votes to win the league title. That marks the first time the Tar Heels were division favorite since 2016.