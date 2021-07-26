Skip to Content

Vaccine maker BioNTech to use mRNA tech to target malaria

BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it wants to use the mRNA technology behind its coronavirus vaccine to target malaria. The Germany-based company said Monday that it aims to begin clinical trials for a “safe and highly effective malaria vaccine” by the end of next year. BioNTech developed the first widely approved coronavirus shot together with U.S. partner Pfizer. The company said it is also seeking to establish an mRNA vaccine production facility in Africa. Such a facility would be able to make various mRNA-based vaccines.

