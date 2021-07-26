W.Va. employers may require vaccine as Delta variant begins to multiply

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginians have seen Baby Dog make people millionaires. Others have received a brand new truck. There have been a host of carrots offered to boost the Mountain State's vaccination rate, but could sticks be next?



According to legal expert Robert Dunlap, the state may not be able to take punitive measures against the unvaccinated, but employers can.



"The nutshell is that employers can require masks and they can require vaccinations."



As an at-will state, employers do not even need a reason to require vaccines to protect the safety and wellness of other employees. But when polled on Monday, some West Virginians seemed divided as to whether they should be required.



While some said no, others said yes. William Hartley would like to see employers take more of a role in the fight.



"The more people who fail to get the shot, the more cases there are going to be. If people go ahead and get it, it will help take care of business for everyone."



While employers reserve the right to require the shot, Dunlap said there are exceptions that could be challenged in court. "There are exceptions if someone has a religious conviction or a respiratory condition. Those are the things that end up litigated. But as of right now, the court system hasn't had to process a lot of those."



That could change, though, as cases pick up and the remaining hold-outs no longer battle barriers to access the vaccine.



"Ultimately, we're at at-will state with a huge work force ready for those who refuse to comply," Dunlap added.