Warring drug cartel factions in north Mexico announce truce

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Apparently, even the most bloodthirsty drug gangs in Mexico can get tired of aimless killing. Three of the warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel announced Monday that they have reached agreement on a truce, after gunmen randomly killed 15 bystanders in the border city of Reynosa in June. Professionally printed banners appeared in Reynosa and other cities declaring “Long live Peace!” The banners were signed by three of the main cartel factions. In contrast to usual cartel messages, which are often misspelled and accompanied by heaps of bodies, Monday’s message used polite language and bore a picture of a a dove with an olive branch.