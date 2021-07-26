Washington signs DT Jonathan Allen to $72M, 4-year extension

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington has signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on the eve of training camp to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. Allen was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks. Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old Alabama product has since become the leader of a defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2020. Allen had one year left on his contract with the concern he’d be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached.