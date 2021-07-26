Skip to Content

West Virginia signs forward recruit James Okonkwo

New
3:23 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed forward James Okonkwo for the 2021-22 basketball season. Coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of Okonkwo on Monday. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Okonkwo is a native of Maidenhead, England. He saw limited action last season at Beckley Prep in West Virginia due to a broken finger and COVID-19. He is playing AAU basketball this summer for the All-Ohio Red team. Huggins calls him a good rebounder and shot blocker who will fit in well with the Mountaineers’ style of play. Okonkwo is expected to enroll at West Virginia for the fall semester.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content