West Virginia signs forward recruit James Okonkwo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed forward James Okonkwo for the 2021-22 basketball season. Coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of Okonkwo on Monday. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Okonkwo is a native of Maidenhead, England. He saw limited action last season at Beckley Prep in West Virginia due to a broken finger and COVID-19. He is playing AAU basketball this summer for the All-Ohio Red team. Huggins calls him a good rebounder and shot blocker who will fit in well with the Mountaineers’ style of play. Okonkwo is expected to enroll at West Virginia for the fall semester.