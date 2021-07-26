West Virginia state parks coupon books for sale

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Coupon books are now available offering discounts on lodging, dining, activities and merchandise at West Virginia state parks. The coupon books cost $25 and are available for purchase online and at park and forest gift shops around the state. Among the offers are 30% off lodging at a state park; a 50% discount on a second Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour when a first one is purchased; 30% off any item at any state park gift shop, and 15% off any breakfast, lunch or dinner for two at Tygart Lake State Park’s Lodge Restaurant. Coupon books ordered online will be mailed within three business days.