3 Mexican ships taking fuel, medical aid and food to Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Mexican ships carrying food, fuel and medical supplies are sailing to Cuba and third is scheduled to leave Wednesday. The first ship left Monday loaded with 100,000 barrels of diesel fuel that the Mexican government says will be used to provide power for Cuban hospitals. A second ship operated by the Mexican navy left Tuesday and a third ship will leave Wednesday. The Foreign Relations Department says those two ships will will carry oxygen tanks, needles and syringes as well as basic food items like powdered milk, cooking oil and beans.