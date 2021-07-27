Alabama police officer fatally shot; woman wounded

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was fatally shot and a woman was wounded in what a prosecutor is describing as an ambush. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat early Tuesday when he was shot at the apartment complex where he lived. Jackson says a woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded. The prosecutor says the officer was approached by someone outside and “ambushed.” Further details weren’t immediately available. Jackson called Moorer “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously.”