Alleged Epstein victim Sarah Ransome has memoir out in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has a memoir coming out this fall. Sarah Ransome’s “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back” is scheduled for Nov. 17. Ransome has said that she was 22 and an aspiring student at the Fashion Institute of Technology when she met Epstein in 2006. She has alleged that Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse for Epstein, only to have them take her passport and demand she have sex with the wealthy hedge fund manager. Maxwell, jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since last July, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Epstein killed himself in 2019.