Appeals court upholds conviction of NY man in terror case

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction and 40-year prison term given to a New Yorker convicted of providing material support to Hezbollah by seeking targets in New York City for terrorist attacks. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday on Ali Kourani’s appeal. In a partial dissent, Judge Rosemary S. Pooler said she agreed with the conviction but thought the sentence was too long because Kourani’s actions did not directly injure anyone. Prosecutors said Kourani spent years conducting surveillance at federal buildings, airports and day care centers. The Lebanon-born Kourani was convicted in May 2019. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.